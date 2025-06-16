Negligence Charges Against Aryan Aviation after Kedarnath Chopper Crash

Two senior officials of Aryan Aviation Private Ltd are facing charges of alleged negligence that led to a tragic helicopter crash near Kedarnath, which claimed the lives of all seven on board, including a child and the pilot.

The Bell 407 helicopter, belonging to Aryan Aviation, went down on Sunday in adverse weather conditions between Gaurikund and Triyuginarayan. The incident has prompted authorities to register a case against Aryan Aviation's accountable manager, Kaushik Pathak, and manager, Vikas Tomar, for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and violations of the Aircraft Act 1934.

The complaint, filed by Revenue Police Sub Inspector Rajiv Nakholia, highlights the failure to adhere to scheduled operation times and the disregard of critical weather checks, alongside overseeing standard protocols set by regulatory authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)