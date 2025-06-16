UN Human Rights Chief Urges for Urgent Action in Gaza
Volker Turk, the UN human rights chief, urged global leaders to apply pressure on Israel and Hamas to end the intense suffering in Gaza. Addressing the Human Rights Council, he highlighted concerns in Gaza, Iran, Sudan, and Ukraine, among other global issues, while stressing the need for coordinated international intervention.
In a powerful address to the Human Rights Council, UN human rights chief Volker Turk highlighted the dire situation in Gaza, condemning Israel's military actions for causing 'horrifying, unconscionable suffering' to Palestinians. He appealed for international pressure on both Israel and Hamas to end the violence.
Turk's remarks, among his most forceful to date, underscored the urgent need for international intervention in the escalating Middle East conflict. He highlighted the troubling increase in civilian casualties, while also drawing attention to expanding conflicts in Iran, Sudan, and Ukraine. The US decision to stay out of council proceedings was also noted.
Turk further raised concerns about US tariffs, warning of their potential global economic impact, particularly on Least Developed Countries. His speech called on authorities to uphold human rights and address pressing global issues effectively, as the council's session faces financial constraints.
