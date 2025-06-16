Left Menu

Athletics Coach Found Guilty of Minor Assault in Ingebrigtsen Family Saga

A Norwegian court found Gjert Ingebrigtsen guilty of minor assault against his daughter. He received a suspended 15-day sentence and a fine. The trial, marked by his Olympic champion son Jakob's testimony, has stirred national interest. Ingebrigtsen won't appeal, hoping for a swift resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 17:37 IST
Athletics Coach Found Guilty of Minor Assault in Ingebrigtsen Family Saga

A Norwegian court on Monday convicted renowned athletics coach Gjert Ingebrigtsen of minor assault against his daughter, sentencing him to a 15-day suspended sentence and a fine of 10,000 Norwegian crowns. He was cleared of more severe charges involving his Olympic champion son, Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

The high-profile trial, which captivated Norway, included emotional testimonies from Jakob, who recounted a childhood filled with fear and manipulation under his father's care. Despite initially denying all charges, Gjert will not appeal the verdict, expressing relief at the outcome.

The Ingebrigtsen family, widely recognized since their TV show "Team Ingebrigtsen" aired in 2016, saw numerous witnesses testify during the lengthy trial, drawing significant public and media attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025