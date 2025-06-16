Athletics Coach Found Guilty of Minor Assault in Ingebrigtsen Family Saga

A Norwegian court on Monday convicted renowned athletics coach Gjert Ingebrigtsen of minor assault against his daughter, sentencing him to a 15-day suspended sentence and a fine of 10,000 Norwegian crowns. He was cleared of more severe charges involving his Olympic champion son, Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

The high-profile trial, which captivated Norway, included emotional testimonies from Jakob, who recounted a childhood filled with fear and manipulation under his father's care. Despite initially denying all charges, Gjert will not appeal the verdict, expressing relief at the outcome.

The Ingebrigtsen family, widely recognized since their TV show "Team Ingebrigtsen" aired in 2016, saw numerous witnesses testify during the lengthy trial, drawing significant public and media attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)