Bridge Tragedy in Pune: A Tale of Neglect and Apathy

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal called for a high-level inquiry into the recent bridge collapse in Pune, resulting in four deaths. The incident spotlights potential negligence, as the bridge was known to be unsafe yet remained open to heavy tourist traffic during the monsoon season.

Sapkal criticized the BJP coalition government, questioning its delayed response to public safety concerns. He expressed dissatisfaction with the administration's claims of sufficient prior warnings and its decision to offer compensation without addressing accountability. Urging more than monetary settlements, Sapkal demanded legal action against responsible officials.

Adding to the criticisms, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut highlighted the longstanding neglect by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, questioning the apparent delay in utilizing sanctioned funds. The tragedy, attributed to overcrowding, underscores deeper administrative failings and prompts calls for systemic reforms to prevent future incidents.