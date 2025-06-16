Crisis in Gaza: Aid Routes Turn Deadly as Violence Intensifies
At least 38 Palestinians were killed in shootings as they tried to access Israeli-US-supported food centres in Gaza. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's routes have become deadly amidst the ongoing conflict, highlighting the dire humanitarian situation and raising concerns about the impact of restricted aid.
A deadly incident unfolded in Gaza on Monday as at least 38 Palestinians lost their lives in shootings at food distribution centres. These centres, supported by Israel and the US, have become the epicenter of violence, sparking international outrage.
Witnesses reported that Israeli troops fired on crowds early Monday to control the influx of aid-seekers. The Gaza Health Ministry confirmed the casualties, most of whom were heading to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation centre near Rafah.
While Israeli military officials have not commented, they previously noted the use of warning shots against suspects. The situation underscores the urgent need for a humanitarian resolution amid ongoing debates over the new aid distribution system.
