Left Menu

Crisis in Gaza: Aid Routes Turn Deadly as Violence Intensifies

At least 38 Palestinians were killed in shootings as they tried to access Israeli-US-supported food centres in Gaza. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's routes have become deadly amidst the ongoing conflict, highlighting the dire humanitarian situation and raising concerns about the impact of restricted aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 16-06-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 18:31 IST
Crisis in Gaza: Aid Routes Turn Deadly as Violence Intensifies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A deadly incident unfolded in Gaza on Monday as at least 38 Palestinians lost their lives in shootings at food distribution centres. These centres, supported by Israel and the US, have become the epicenter of violence, sparking international outrage.

Witnesses reported that Israeli troops fired on crowds early Monday to control the influx of aid-seekers. The Gaza Health Ministry confirmed the casualties, most of whom were heading to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation centre near Rafah.

While Israeli military officials have not commented, they previously noted the use of warning shots against suspects. The situation underscores the urgent need for a humanitarian resolution amid ongoing debates over the new aid distribution system.

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025