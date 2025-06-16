Eviction Drive in Assam Sees Hundreds of Families Displaced
The Assam government conducted eviction drives in Goalpara and Bongaigaon districts, displacing 693 families, primarily from the migrant Bengali-speaking Muslim community. The operation began under tight security, targeting encroachers who allegedly occupied temple and government land. Officials report a peaceful process with no incidents.
The Assam government initiated widespread eviction drives on Monday, targeting 693 families in the districts of Goalpara and Bongaigaon, primarily comprising members of the migrant Bengali-speaking Muslim community, officials said.
Officials indicated that the operation commenced under stringent security measures, with 667 families being removed from Hasilabeel village in Goalpara and 29 from Bhandara in Bongaigaon district. The drive was paused due to rain but is expected to resume soon.
Heavy machinery was employed in the operation, which saw concrete homes demolished and nearly 60% of the encroached land cleared in Goalpara. Residents were served with notices earlier and requested alternative accommodations, expressing their desire to cooperate with authorities.
