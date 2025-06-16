Left Menu

Cyber Predator Nabbed: Karnataka's Vicious Campaign Exposed

A man in Karnataka, Shubham Kumar Manojprasad Singh, was arrested for creating fake accounts in the names of women, posting obscene content. Employed as a security guard, Singh allegedly peppered women for nude video calls, threatening to defame them if they refused. Authorities discovered numerous fake accounts and screenshots on his devices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 19:11 IST
Cyber Predator Nabbed: Karnataka's Vicious Campaign Exposed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A security guard in Karnataka has been arrested for allegedly creating fake accounts using women's identities and disseminating obscene content, a police officer in Dahisar reported. The suspect, Shubham Kumar Manojprasad Singh, aged 25, is accused of orchestrating a vicious online campaign to defame women.

The investigation started when a female student reported a fake account using her details in January. Through technical evidence from Google, authorities linked Singh to 11 fake accounts and over 100 email IDs created in women's names, discovering 13,500 screen captures stored on his phone.

Singh, who holds a diploma in Soft Skills Computer Training from Delhi, allegedly pressured women for explicit video calls, using their rejections as grounds to defame them. He faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025