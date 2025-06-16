Cyber Predator Nabbed: Karnataka's Vicious Campaign Exposed

A security guard in Karnataka has been arrested for allegedly creating fake accounts using women's identities and disseminating obscene content, a police officer in Dahisar reported. The suspect, Shubham Kumar Manojprasad Singh, aged 25, is accused of orchestrating a vicious online campaign to defame women.

The investigation started when a female student reported a fake account using her details in January. Through technical evidence from Google, authorities linked Singh to 11 fake accounts and over 100 email IDs created in women's names, discovering 13,500 screen captures stored on his phone.

Singh, who holds a diploma in Soft Skills Computer Training from Delhi, allegedly pressured women for explicit video calls, using their rejections as grounds to defame them. He faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

