Cyber Predator Nabbed: Karnataka's Vicious Campaign Exposed
A man in Karnataka, Shubham Kumar Manojprasad Singh, was arrested for creating fake accounts in the names of women, posting obscene content. Employed as a security guard, Singh allegedly peppered women for nude video calls, threatening to defame them if they refused. Authorities discovered numerous fake accounts and screenshots on his devices.
- Country:
- India
A security guard in Karnataka has been arrested for allegedly creating fake accounts using women's identities and disseminating obscene content, a police officer in Dahisar reported. The suspect, Shubham Kumar Manojprasad Singh, aged 25, is accused of orchestrating a vicious online campaign to defame women.
The investigation started when a female student reported a fake account using her details in January. Through technical evidence from Google, authorities linked Singh to 11 fake accounts and over 100 email IDs created in women's names, discovering 13,500 screen captures stored on his phone.
Singh, who holds a diploma in Soft Skills Computer Training from Delhi, allegedly pressured women for explicit video calls, using their rejections as grounds to defame them. He faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Leadership Shuffles: The Politics Behind Uttar Pradesh's New Police Chief
Swift Police Action: Infant Rescued Within 24 Hours
Mayawati Urges UP's New Police Chief to Tackle Law and Order Challenges
Online Dating Trap: Alleged Thieves Arrested Following Police Shootout
Punjab Police Cracks Down on Babbar Khalsa Extortion Racket