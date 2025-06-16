G7 Leaders Tackle Migrant Smuggling with Sanctions Plan

G7 leaders are poised to reaffirm their robust stance against migrant smuggling by revisiting a joint commitment made a year ago. A draft document, reviewed by Reuters, reveals plans to curb these illicit activities through potential sanctions targeting the criminals behind such operations.

The document, still under review as one of seven for global leader consensus, emphasizes the broader criminal ramifications associated with smuggling, such as money laundering, corruption, and trafficking. Therefore, the G7 has directed internal and security ministers to intensify their pursuit of financial trails linked to these illegal groups.

The focus also includes strengthening preventive measures with countries of origin and transit, working alongside social media firms, and engaging transport operators to block irregular migration avenues. Legal systems will be explored for their potential in sanctioning those involved in migrant smuggling and human trafficking operations rooted in particular countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)