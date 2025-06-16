Left Menu

G7 Leaders Tackle Migrant Smuggling with Sanctions Plan

G7 leaders are reinforcing their pledge to combat migrant smuggling, exploring sanctions against involved criminals. They aim to disrupt smuggling networks by tracing finances, collaborating with countries of origin, and engaging with social media and transport firms to prevent irregular migration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 20:41 IST
G7 Leaders Tackle Migrant Smuggling with Sanctions Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

G7 leaders are poised to reaffirm their robust stance against migrant smuggling by revisiting a joint commitment made a year ago. A draft document, reviewed by Reuters, reveals plans to curb these illicit activities through potential sanctions targeting the criminals behind such operations.

The document, still under review as one of seven for global leader consensus, emphasizes the broader criminal ramifications associated with smuggling, such as money laundering, corruption, and trafficking. Therefore, the G7 has directed internal and security ministers to intensify their pursuit of financial trails linked to these illegal groups.

The focus also includes strengthening preventive measures with countries of origin and transit, working alongside social media firms, and engaging transport operators to block irregular migration avenues. Legal systems will be explored for their potential in sanctioning those involved in migrant smuggling and human trafficking operations rooted in particular countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025