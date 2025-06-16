EU Denies Speculative Claims of Accepting U.S. Tariffs
The European Commission dismissed reports that the EU would accept a 10% U.S. tariff on EU goods as 'speculative.' A German newspaper claimed Brussels would agree to avoid higher levies on cars, drugs, and electronics. The EU insists negotiations continue, and no agreement exists yet.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 16-06-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 20:46 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Commission has firmly labeled as 'speculative' any reports suggesting that the European Union is prepared to accept a broad 10% tariff imposed by the United States on EU goods.
A German publication, Handelsblatt, had stated that Brussels negotiators were willing to agree to the tariff on most EU imports to prevent higher tariffs on specific sectors, including automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and electronics.
The Commission clarified that negotiations are ongoing and that the EU has consistently opposed U.S. tariffs it deems unjustified and illegal. At this point, no agreement has been finalized.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- EU
- tariffs
- Commission
- Handelsblatt
- negotiations
- Brussels
- U.S.
- goods
- imports
- speculative
Advertisement