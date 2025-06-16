EU Denies Speculative Claims of Accepting U.S. Tariffs

The European Commission has firmly labeled as 'speculative' any reports suggesting that the European Union is prepared to accept a broad 10% tariff imposed by the United States on EU goods.

A German publication, Handelsblatt, had stated that Brussels negotiators were willing to agree to the tariff on most EU imports to prevent higher tariffs on specific sectors, including automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and electronics.

The Commission clarified that negotiations are ongoing and that the EU has consistently opposed U.S. tariffs it deems unjustified and illegal. At this point, no agreement has been finalized.

