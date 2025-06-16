Left Menu

Election Commission Amplifies Monitoring with 100% Webcasting

The Election Commission plans to implement full webcasting at all polling stations during the Bihar assembly elections, increasing from 50%. This initiative aims to improve monitoring on voting days, with provisions for areas lacking internet connectivity. The change follows a rule amendment to prevent misuse of electronic election documents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 20:53 IST
Election Commission Amplifies Monitoring with 100% Webcasting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission is set to enhance its monitoring capabilities by introducing webcasting at all polling stations during the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. This move is an increase from the previous coverage of 50% and aims to ensure comprehensive oversight of polling processes.

The webcast data will be for internal use to safeguard the integrity of the election procedures. In areas without internet access, alternative methods such as videography and photography will be employed. This policy change follows a recent amendment to restrict public inspection of electronic election documents to prevent misuse.

To facilitate this increased monitoring, control rooms will be established at state, district, and assembly constituency levels, supervised by designated Nodal Officers. The Election Commission mandates that all polling stations be observed live multiple times throughout the voting day, supported by adequate staffing at control rooms to ensure thorough oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025