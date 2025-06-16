Election Commission Amplifies Monitoring with 100% Webcasting

The Election Commission is set to enhance its monitoring capabilities by introducing webcasting at all polling stations during the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. This move is an increase from the previous coverage of 50% and aims to ensure comprehensive oversight of polling processes.

The webcast data will be for internal use to safeguard the integrity of the election procedures. In areas without internet access, alternative methods such as videography and photography will be employed. This policy change follows a recent amendment to restrict public inspection of electronic election documents to prevent misuse.

To facilitate this increased monitoring, control rooms will be established at state, district, and assembly constituency levels, supervised by designated Nodal Officers. The Election Commission mandates that all polling stations be observed live multiple times throughout the voting day, supported by adequate staffing at control rooms to ensure thorough oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)