Caught in Conflict: Indian Students in Iran Seek Evacuation Amid Turmoil

Faizan Ali, a student from Srinagar, is experiencing heightened family concern amid the Iran-Israel conflict. Indian students in Iran face communication issues and uncertainty, awaiting evacuation as schools close and resources dwindle. Diplomatic efforts are ongoing to ensure their safety.

Updated: 16-06-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:22 IST
Amid escalating tensions in Iran due to Israel's recent military strikes, Indian students, including Faizan Ali from Srinagar, find themselves in a precarious situation. Ali, a medical student at Kerman University, reports a surge in concerned calls from his family as communications dwindle, with WhatsApp messages taking exceedingly long to deliver.

As exams are canceled and students advised to return home, Ali describes a shift from ordinary days to fear-filled nights punctuated by gunshots. Despite these challenges, he remains relatively safer than peers in Tehran, who face greater risks and evacuation difficulties.

Diplomatic efforts persist as students await evacuation assurances from the Indian Embassy. The uncertainty is palpable, with students like Moien Mushtaq from Ahvaz Jondishapur University rallying for support, while families back in India demand urgent action for their children's safety.

