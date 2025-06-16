Controversy Erupts Over Jharkhand DGP Appointment

The Jharkhand High Court has directed both the union and state governments to provide responses regarding a contentious appointment issue. The case centers on Anurag Gupta's appointment as Director General of Police, challenged by the Leader of the Opposition, Babulal Marandi, citing deviations from established selection protocols.

Marandi's petition disputes the legality of revised rules by the JMM-led state government, which bypass the Union Public Service Commission's role in front-running candidates. Initially chosen by a UPSC panel, these selections are now influenced by a new committee, benefitting Gupta, causing friction in Jharkhand's political landscape.

The situation escalated when Gupta was given the DGP role without salary, sparking criticism of constitutional violations. Accusations fly as the BJP alleges that these actions are designed to protect unlawful activities. This debate adds tension to already challenging governance in Jharkhand.

