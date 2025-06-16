Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Jharkhand DGP Appointment

The Jharkhand High Court is reviewing a petition challenging Anurag Gupta's appointment as DGP, filed by BJP leader Babulal Marandi. The petition critiques new state government rules bypassing UPSC recommendations. The controversy has caused political tension, questioning constitutional validity and alleged state corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court has directed both the union and state governments to provide responses regarding a contentious appointment issue. The case centers on Anurag Gupta's appointment as Director General of Police, challenged by the Leader of the Opposition, Babulal Marandi, citing deviations from established selection protocols.

Marandi's petition disputes the legality of revised rules by the JMM-led state government, which bypass the Union Public Service Commission's role in front-running candidates. Initially chosen by a UPSC panel, these selections are now influenced by a new committee, benefitting Gupta, causing friction in Jharkhand's political landscape.

The situation escalated when Gupta was given the DGP role without salary, sparking criticism of constitutional violations. Accusations fly as the BJP alleges that these actions are designed to protect unlawful activities. This debate adds tension to already challenging governance in Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

