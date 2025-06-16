Vice President Dhankhar Stresses Peace and Strength for Nation's Progress
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the importance of peace for national progress, stating it emanates from a position of strength. Speaking at JIPMER, he discussed Operation Sindoor's success against terrorism and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's zero-tolerance stance. Environmental sustainability and industrial development were also highlighted.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar underscored the critical nature of peace for national progress, stating that it is achieved from a position of strength. Addressing a gathering at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER), Dhankhar placed national security above political interests.
He praised the success of Operation Sindoor as a demonstration of the nation's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dhankhar commended the Armed Forces, labeling India as bold and confident. He reiterated that war is not a solution, emphasizing diplomatic dialogue.
Alongside peace, environmental sustainability and industrial development in Puducherry were discussed. Chief Minister N Rangasamy highlighted efforts to provide jobs and ensure food security, aligning with the Prime Minister's vision for a 'Viksit Bharat.'
