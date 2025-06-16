Left Menu

Vice President Dhankhar Stresses Peace and Strength for Nation's Progress

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the importance of peace for national progress, stating it emanates from a position of strength. Speaking at JIPMER, he discussed Operation Sindoor's success against terrorism and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's zero-tolerance stance. Environmental sustainability and industrial development were also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 16-06-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 22:05 IST
Vice President Dhankhar Stresses Peace and Strength for Nation's Progress
Vice President
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar underscored the critical nature of peace for national progress, stating that it is achieved from a position of strength. Addressing a gathering at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER), Dhankhar placed national security above political interests.

He praised the success of Operation Sindoor as a demonstration of the nation's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dhankhar commended the Armed Forces, labeling India as bold and confident. He reiterated that war is not a solution, emphasizing diplomatic dialogue.

Alongside peace, environmental sustainability and industrial development in Puducherry were discussed. Chief Minister N Rangasamy highlighted efforts to provide jobs and ensure food security, aligning with the Prime Minister's vision for a 'Viksit Bharat.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025