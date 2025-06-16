Left Menu

Honoring Lives Lost: Allahabad High Court Pays Tribute

The Allahabad High Court, including its Lucknow bench, observed a two-minute silence to honor those who perished in a recent plane crash in Ahmedabad. Judges, lawyers, and registry staff joined the solemn tribute, which took place at 10:30 am.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 16-06-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 22:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court alongside its Lucknow bench paid tribute on Monday to victims of the recent plane crash in Ahmedabad. A moment of silence was held in their honor.

According to officials, at 10:30 am sharp, judges, lawyers, and registry staff joined together for a two-minute silence.

The gesture served as a mark of respect and a solemn remembrance for those who lost their lives in the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

