Karala High Court Welcomes Seven New Permanent Judges

In a significant development, the law ministry announced the elevation of seven additional judges of the Karala High Court to permanent judges on Monday.

Typically, additional judges serve for a period of two years before their status is expanded to permanent judges, reflecting on their judicial capabilities and service.

The newly appointed permanent judges are: Justices Mullappally Abdul Aziz Abdul Hakhim, Syam Kumar Vadakke Mudavakkat, Harisankar Vijayan Menon, Manu Sreedharan Nair, Easwaran Subramani, Manoj Pulamby Madhavan, and Marakkaparambil Bhargavan Snehalatha.

