Karala High Court Welcomes Seven New Permanent Judges

The Karala High Court has elevated seven additional judges to permanent status, according to the law ministry. These new permanent judges include Justices Mullappally Abdul Aziz Abdul Hakhim, Syam Kumar Vadakke Mudavakkat, Harisankar Vijayan Menon, Manu Sreedharan Nair, Easwaran Subramani, Manoj Pulamby Madhavan, and Marakkaparambil Bhargavan Snehalatha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 20:31 IST
Karala High Court Welcomes Seven New Permanent Judges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant development, the law ministry announced the elevation of seven additional judges of the Karala High Court to permanent judges on Monday.

Typically, additional judges serve for a period of two years before their status is expanded to permanent judges, reflecting on their judicial capabilities and service.

The newly appointed permanent judges are: Justices Mullappally Abdul Aziz Abdul Hakhim, Syam Kumar Vadakke Mudavakkat, Harisankar Vijayan Menon, Manu Sreedharan Nair, Easwaran Subramani, Manoj Pulamby Madhavan, and Marakkaparambil Bhargavan Snehalatha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

