Karala High Court Welcomes Seven New Permanent Judges
The Karala High Court has elevated seven additional judges to permanent status, according to the law ministry. These new permanent judges include Justices Mullappally Abdul Aziz Abdul Hakhim, Syam Kumar Vadakke Mudavakkat, Harisankar Vijayan Menon, Manu Sreedharan Nair, Easwaran Subramani, Manoj Pulamby Madhavan, and Marakkaparambil Bhargavan Snehalatha.
In a significant development, the law ministry announced the elevation of seven additional judges of the Karala High Court to permanent judges on Monday.
Typically, additional judges serve for a period of two years before their status is expanded to permanent judges, reflecting on their judicial capabilities and service.
The newly appointed permanent judges are: Justices Mullappally Abdul Aziz Abdul Hakhim, Syam Kumar Vadakke Mudavakkat, Harisankar Vijayan Menon, Manu Sreedharan Nair, Easwaran Subramani, Manoj Pulamby Madhavan, and Marakkaparambil Bhargavan Snehalatha.
