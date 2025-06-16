Uttarakhand HC Seeks Answers on Helicopter Safety After Kedarnath Crash

The Uttarakhand High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of a helicopter crash near Kedarnath, which tragically claimed the lives of seven individuals on Sunday. The court has demanded that the state government clarify the safety measures in place for pilgrims traveling by helicopter on the Char Dham Yatra.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Alok Mehra, voiced concerns about the alarming frequency of chopper crashes on the pilgrimage route. Just last May, another helicopter accident in Uttarkashi resulted in six fatalities, including the pilot.

The court highlighted five chopper crashes within the past two months, causing 13 deaths, and urged the government to detail safety protocols and compliance with operating schedules. Chief standing counsel Chandrashekar Rawat indicated that heli services are temporarily halted while efforts are made to improve pilgrim safety.

