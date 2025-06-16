Marketplace Melee: Shopkeepers Clash Leads to Injuries
Four shopkeepers were injured in a fight over customer attraction in South Delhi's Sewa Nagar. Ajay Singh suffered serious stab wounds. The clash, involving knives, led to arrests under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police continue to investigate any prior disputes between the parties.
A heated dispute between shopkeepers over customer attraction led to a violent clash in South Delhi's Subji Market, resulting in injuries to four individuals, as reported by local police authorities on Monday.
The altercation took place at around 8 pm on June 15 in Sewa Nagar's Kotla Mubarakpur area. The injured included Ajay Singh, alias Ajju, who sustained serious stab wounds, and three others, identified as Jai Gupta, Naman Gupta, and Ramsewak Gupta, who suffered minor injuries.
Police investigations revealed that knives were involved, and Jai and Naman were found in possession at the scene. Legal proceedings have been initiated under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with all perpetrators apprehended. Further inquiries are ongoing to establish any prior tensions between the two groups.
(With inputs from agencies.)
