Left Menu

Marketplace Melee: Shopkeepers Clash Leads to Injuries

Four shopkeepers were injured in a fight over customer attraction in South Delhi's Sewa Nagar. Ajay Singh suffered serious stab wounds. The clash, involving knives, led to arrests under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police continue to investigate any prior disputes between the parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 23:06 IST
Marketplace Melee: Shopkeepers Clash Leads to Injuries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A heated dispute between shopkeepers over customer attraction led to a violent clash in South Delhi's Subji Market, resulting in injuries to four individuals, as reported by local police authorities on Monday.

The altercation took place at around 8 pm on June 15 in Sewa Nagar's Kotla Mubarakpur area. The injured included Ajay Singh, alias Ajju, who sustained serious stab wounds, and three others, identified as Jai Gupta, Naman Gupta, and Ramsewak Gupta, who suffered minor injuries.

Police investigations revealed that knives were involved, and Jai and Naman were found in possession at the scene. Legal proceedings have been initiated under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with all perpetrators apprehended. Further inquiries are ongoing to establish any prior tensions between the two groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025