Delhi Police Nabs Proclaimed Offender After Nine Years on the Run

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have arrested Akil, a 45-year-old proclaimed offender implicated in a riot case dating back to 2014, an official confirmed on Monday.

Akil, who resided in Ghaziabad, was declared a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court in 2016 concerning a FIR filed at Seemapuri police station. The incident occurred on May 9, 2014, when police in Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh, raided an Old Seemapuri house to nab robbery suspects. Akil, along with relatives, reportedly attacked the officers, resulting in injuries and vehicle vandalism.

Although initially arrested, Akil absconded during the trial and was officially declared a proclaimed offender on September 30, 2016. Following a tip-off, Akil was apprehended in Seemapuri on Sunday.

