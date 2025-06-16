Cheating Racket Busted in Himachal Pradesh Police Exam

Authorities have apprehended two individuals in connection with a cheating scheme during the Himachal Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Examination. The duo, identified as Vikram and Balvinder alias Sonu Jaryal, hailed from Kangra district's Jawali region.

According to Superintendent of Police Kangra, Shalini Agnihotri, the scam was uncovered when a joint team from the security branch and Palampur police detained suspicious individuals near an examination center. The accused allegedly pledged to ensure candidates passed the exam in exchange for money.

Investigations revealed the accused employed intermediaries to deceive aspirants. The case, filed under sections 318(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, remains under scrutiny. The accused have a history of similar activities, linked to the 2022 paper leak and a 2019 Bluetooth device scandal.

