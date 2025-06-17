Left Menu

ABA Takes Legal Stand Against Trump Administration's Intimidation Campaign

The American Bar Association (ABA) has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, accusing it of intimidating law firms through unconstitutional executive orders. The lawsuit highlights challenges in representing anti-administration litigation and follows a series of court victories for affected law firms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 00:23 IST
The American Bar Association has launched a legal battle against the Trump administration, filing a lawsuit that accuses it of engaging in a campaign to intimidate major law firms. The federal lawsuit claims that President Trump's administration violated the Constitution through a series of executive orders targeting law firms because of their past clients and newly hired lawyers.

The ABA's president, William Bay, voiced urgency for this legal action, highlighting its importance in defending the association's members, the legal profession, and the rule of law. With approximately 150,000 members, the ABA stands as the largest voluntary association for lawyers in the country.

The lawsuit adds to ongoing legal disputes wherein several law firms have contested executive orders that stripped their lawyers of security clearances and their access to federal contracts. Although the administration faced some court defeats, nine law firms have reportedly agreed to provide nearly $1 billion in free legal services to avoid similar executive actions. The lawsuit underscores broader tensions between the ABA and the administration, with the former challenged in multiple areas, including its accreditation role and participation in immigration policy litigation.

