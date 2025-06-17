Rajasthan Initiates Department for Overseas Residents' Welfare
The Rajasthan government, led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, will establish a new department focusing on the welfare of overseas Rajasthanis. Announced during a meeting on the 'Pravasi Rajasthani Sammelan-2025' action plan, the government aims to recognize the global contributions of Rajasthanis with an event on December 10.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 17-06-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 00:33 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to acknowledge the contributions of Rajasthanis abroad, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced the formation of a department dedicated to their welfare.
This announcement was made during a meeting focused on the upcoming 'Pravasi Rajasthani Sammelan-2025', slated for December 10, to celebrate the global achievements of Rajasthanis.
The state is establishing this new department to address overseas residents' concerns, with an additional district collector assigned as the nodal officer in each district, aiming for effective resolution and ongoing collaboration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Record-Breaking Migrant Crossings Challenge UK Government
Delhi High Court Presses Union Government for COVID-19 Policy Clarity
Karnataka government to deploy anti-communal force in coastal districts
Goa Pioneers Change with New Divyang Department Boosting Disability Welfare
BJP Leader Questions Stalin Government's Role in Anna University Case