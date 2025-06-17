Left Menu

Rajasthan Initiates Department for Overseas Residents' Welfare

The Rajasthan government, led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, will establish a new department focusing on the welfare of overseas Rajasthanis. Announced during a meeting on the 'Pravasi Rajasthani Sammelan-2025' action plan, the government aims to recognize the global contributions of Rajasthanis with an event on December 10.

In a significant move to acknowledge the contributions of Rajasthanis abroad, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced the formation of a department dedicated to their welfare.

This announcement was made during a meeting focused on the upcoming 'Pravasi Rajasthani Sammelan-2025', slated for December 10, to celebrate the global achievements of Rajasthanis.

The state is establishing this new department to address overseas residents' concerns, with an additional district collector assigned as the nodal officer in each district, aiming for effective resolution and ongoing collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

