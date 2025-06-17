Rajasthan Initiates Department for Overseas Residents' Welfare

In a significant move to acknowledge the contributions of Rajasthanis abroad, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced the formation of a department dedicated to their welfare.

This announcement was made during a meeting focused on the upcoming 'Pravasi Rajasthani Sammelan-2025', slated for December 10, to celebrate the global achievements of Rajasthanis.

The state is establishing this new department to address overseas residents' concerns, with an additional district collector assigned as the nodal officer in each district, aiming for effective resolution and ongoing collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)