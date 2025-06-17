Bahamas Reassesses Healthcare Agreements with Cuba
The Bahamas plans to terminate contracts with Cuban healthcare professionals following talks with the U.S. government, said Health Minister Michael Darville. Instead, the Bahamian Ministry of Health will offer direct employment contracts to Cuban healthcare workers, aiming to strengthen its healthcare system efficiently.
The Bahamas is set to end its contracts with Cuban healthcare professionals after talks with the U.S. government, Health Minister Michael Darville announced during a parliamentary session on Monday.
Minister Darville stated that his ministry intends to establish direct employment contracts with Cuban healthcare professionals who continue to work in the Bahamas.
This move is seen as a strategy to enhance bilateral relations and optimize the workforce within the Bahamian healthcare system.
