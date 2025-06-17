Left Menu

Urgent Notice: Chinese Embassy Advises Citizens to Exit Israel

The Chinese embassy in Israel advises its citizens to leave the country swiftly, citing escalating conflicts between Israel and Iran and deteriorating security conditions. With Israeli airspace closed, the embassy recommends exiting through land borders into Jordan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 17-06-2025 05:37 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 05:37 IST
Urgent Notice: Chinese Embassy Advises Citizens to Exit Israel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

The Chinese embassy in Israel has issued an urgent advisory for Chinese citizens to evacuate the country immediately. This call to action comes as tensions between Israel and Iran continue to rise, threatening civilian safety.

A notice on WeChat reiterated that deteriorating security conditions have led to increasing civilian casualties and the closure of Israeli airspace. The embassy strongly advises against delay.

Chinese citizens are encouraged to leave through land borders connecting to Jordan, prioritizing their safety amid the escalating conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025