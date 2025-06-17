Urgent Notice: Chinese Embassy Advises Citizens to Exit Israel
The Chinese embassy in Israel advises its citizens to leave the country swiftly, citing escalating conflicts between Israel and Iran and deteriorating security conditions. With Israeli airspace closed, the embassy recommends exiting through land borders into Jordan.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 17-06-2025 05:37 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 05:37 IST
- Country:
- China
The Chinese embassy in Israel has issued an urgent advisory for Chinese citizens to evacuate the country immediately. This call to action comes as tensions between Israel and Iran continue to rise, threatening civilian safety.
A notice on WeChat reiterated that deteriorating security conditions have led to increasing civilian casualties and the closure of Israeli airspace. The embassy strongly advises against delay.
Chinese citizens are encouraged to leave through land borders connecting to Jordan, prioritizing their safety amid the escalating conflict.
