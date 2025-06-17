EU Snubs Beijing Talks Amid Trade Tensions

The European Union has decided against holding a significant economic meeting with Beijing, citing a stagnation in resolving trade disputes. This decision comes just weeks before a planned summit between EU and Chinese leaders, according to sources referenced by the Financial Times.

This development highlights ongoing tensions within EU-China relations, as both parties struggle to find common ground on key trade issues. The decision to skip the meeting underscores the challenges faced in diplomatic dialogue.

Reuters, attempting to verify these reports, was unable to independently confirm the details mentioned in the Financial Times article at the time of publication.

(With inputs from agencies.)