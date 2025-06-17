Left Menu

Gory Honeymoon: Unveiling the Dark Truth Behind a Businessman's Demise

The Meghalaya Police are set to recreate the crime scene of businessman Raja Raghuvanshi's murder, involving his wife Sonam, in Sohra. Sonam, her alleged boyfriend, and three hitmen have been arrested for the crime. An SIT is actively investigating the case with assistance from Assam Police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 17-06-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 09:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Meghalaya Police are preparing to recreate the crime scene of the chilling murder of Indore businessman, Raja Raghuvanshi. Initially arrested with her alleged boyfriend and three hitmen, Sonam, Raja's wife, is now in police custody as key investigations unfold.

Raja was brutally murdered on May 23 during his honeymoon in the northeastern state. His decomposed body was tragically found at a gorge near the Weisawdong Falls, casting a dark shadow over what should have been a joyous occasion.

The investigation has broadened, with a Special Investigation Team (SIT) taking the lead and consulting with Assam Police. The police aim to explore every possible angle behind Sonam's surprising animosity towards her husband soon after their marriage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

