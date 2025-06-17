Gory Honeymoon: Unveiling the Dark Truth Behind a Businessman's Demise

The Meghalaya Police are preparing to recreate the crime scene of the chilling murder of Indore businessman, Raja Raghuvanshi. Initially arrested with her alleged boyfriend and three hitmen, Sonam, Raja's wife, is now in police custody as key investigations unfold.

Raja was brutally murdered on May 23 during his honeymoon in the northeastern state. His decomposed body was tragically found at a gorge near the Weisawdong Falls, casting a dark shadow over what should have been a joyous occasion.

The investigation has broadened, with a Special Investigation Team (SIT) taking the lead and consulting with Assam Police. The police aim to explore every possible angle behind Sonam's surprising animosity towards her husband soon after their marriage.

