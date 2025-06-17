Supreme Court to Hear Plea in Controversial Kidnapping Case Involving Tamil Nadu ADGP

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea challenging the Madras High Court's directive which ordered the arrest of ADGP HM Jayaram regarding a kidnapping case.

A panel of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan will address the plea on Wednesday. The plea disputes the high court's actions, prompted by a confessional statement linked to the case.

An ADGP officer was previously arrested following the high court's directive. The matter will be further heard by the high court on June 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)