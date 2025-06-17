Supreme Court to Hear Plea in Controversial Kidnapping Case Involving Tamil Nadu ADGP
The Supreme Court will hear a plea challenging a Madras High Court decision to arrest ADGP HM Jayaram for his involvement in a kidnapping case. The hearing follows a directive based on a confessional statement, urging legal action against Jayaram, whose official car was allegedly used in the crime.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 11:10 IST
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea challenging the Madras High Court's directive which ordered the arrest of ADGP HM Jayaram regarding a kidnapping case.
A panel of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan will address the plea on Wednesday. The plea disputes the high court's actions, prompted by a confessional statement linked to the case.
An ADGP officer was previously arrested following the high court's directive. The matter will be further heard by the high court on June 26.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Declines Plea on Assam's Deportation Drive
Court Rejects Delhi Police's Plea for Polygraph Test in Aligarh Murder Case
Delhi court rejects police's plea to conduct polygraph test on murder accused
Supreme Court to Hear Journalists' Plea in MP Sand Mafia Case
SC agrees to hear plea over woman's 'illegal' detention in Assam