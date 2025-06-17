Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Plea in Controversial Kidnapping Case Involving Tamil Nadu ADGP

The Supreme Court will hear a plea challenging a Madras High Court decision to arrest ADGP HM Jayaram for his involvement in a kidnapping case. The hearing follows a directive based on a confessional statement, urging legal action against Jayaram, whose official car was allegedly used in the crime.

Updated: 17-06-2025 11:10 IST
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea challenging the Madras High Court's directive which ordered the arrest of ADGP HM Jayaram regarding a kidnapping case.

A panel of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan will address the plea on Wednesday. The plea disputes the high court's actions, prompted by a confessional statement linked to the case.

An ADGP officer was previously arrested following the high court's directive. The matter will be further heard by the high court on June 26.

