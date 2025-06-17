Left Menu

Odisha Beach Horror: Ten Arrests After Shocking Gang Rape Incident

A 20-year-old woman was gang raped at Gopalpur beach in Odisha on Sunday. Ten individuals were arrested after the victim, an undergraduate student, reported the incident. Deputy Chief Minister Parvati Parida assured a thorough investigation. The state's tourism sector is alarmed by the incident.

In a horrific incident that has shaken the coastal state of Odisha, ten individuals were detained on Tuesday in relation to the gang rape of a 20-year-old woman at the popular Gopalpur beach.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday night, involved the young victim, an undergraduate student visiting the beach with her boyfriend during the Raja festival. The victim alleged in her police complaint that a group of ten people attacked them, overpowering her boyfriend and taking turns to rape her.

A police official confirmed that the accused were arrested while attempting to escape to another state. A medical examination of the survivor has been conducted. State authorities, including Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, have pledged a comprehensive investigation to prevent future occurrences of such crimes, highlighting the incident's impact on the local tourism industry.

