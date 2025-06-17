Left Menu

Tragic Tank Shelling in Gaza: Humanitarian Crisis Deepens Amid Escalating Conflict

Israeli tank shellfire killed at least 51 Palestinians in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, as they awaited aid. The escalating conflict follows a Hamas attack on Israel and has triggered international accusations against Israel. Aid distribution by the U.S.-backed GHF is under scrutiny, with the UN opposing its methods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 14:16 IST
Tragic Tank Shelling in Gaza: Humanitarian Crisis Deepens Amid Escalating Conflict

At least 51 Palestinians were reportedly killed by Israeli tank shellfire in Khan Younis, as they waited for aid deliveries. The incident marks a tragic escalation in the ongoing conflict, which began after a Hamas attack on Israel.

The Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis was overwhelmed with casualties, forced to place many patients on the ground due to limited space. Meanwhile, the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation faces criticism over its aid distribution methods.

This latest bloodshed heightens international scrutiny, with accusations of genocide and war crimes against Israel. Despite efforts to negotiate a ceasefire, both Israel and Hamas remain steadfast in their demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025