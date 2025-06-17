Tragic Tank Shelling in Gaza: Humanitarian Crisis Deepens Amid Escalating Conflict
Israeli tank shellfire killed at least 51 Palestinians in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, as they awaited aid. The escalating conflict follows a Hamas attack on Israel and has triggered international accusations against Israel. Aid distribution by the U.S.-backed GHF is under scrutiny, with the UN opposing its methods.
At least 51 Palestinians were reportedly killed by Israeli tank shellfire in Khan Younis, as they waited for aid deliveries. The incident marks a tragic escalation in the ongoing conflict, which began after a Hamas attack on Israel.
The Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis was overwhelmed with casualties, forced to place many patients on the ground due to limited space. Meanwhile, the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation faces criticism over its aid distribution methods.
This latest bloodshed heightens international scrutiny, with accusations of genocide and war crimes against Israel. Despite efforts to negotiate a ceasefire, both Israel and Hamas remain steadfast in their demands.
(With inputs from agencies.)
