Tragic Tank Shelling in Gaza: Humanitarian Crisis Deepens Amid Escalating Conflict

At least 51 Palestinians were reportedly killed by Israeli tank shellfire in Khan Younis, as they waited for aid deliveries. The incident marks a tragic escalation in the ongoing conflict, which began after a Hamas attack on Israel.

The Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis was overwhelmed with casualties, forced to place many patients on the ground due to limited space. Meanwhile, the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation faces criticism over its aid distribution methods.

This latest bloodshed heightens international scrutiny, with accusations of genocide and war crimes against Israel. Despite efforts to negotiate a ceasefire, both Israel and Hamas remain steadfast in their demands.

