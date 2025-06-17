Delhi High Court Denies Bail in Disturbing Matrimonial Crime Case
The Delhi High Court denied bail to a man accused of forcing his wife into 'partner swap' and soliciting others for sexual relations with her. The allegations extend beyond typical matrimonial disputes, including serious offenses such as rape and gangrape, and evidence of creating a fake Instagram ID to solicit encounters.
The Delhi High Court has refused bail to a man accused of compelling his wife into partner swapping and engaging people on social media to have sexual relations with her. Justice Girish Kathpalia noted the severity of the charges, which extend beyond typical marital disputes.
The allegations include rape, gangrape, sexual harassment, cruelty, and criminal breach of trust, among other offenses. The court considered the woman's claims of her brother-in-law's unwelcome advances and her husband's dismissive attitude toward her complaints.
The FIR revealed that the husband inflicted physical harm, coerced her into uncomfortable situations, and even created a fake Instagram account to solicit sexual encounters involving her. Despite a previous anticipatory bail, evidence suggested the accused continued to contact the victim under an alias.
