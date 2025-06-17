Telangana Government Stands Firm Against Controversial Water Scheme
The Telangana government plans a meeting on June 18 to rally opposition against the Godavari-Banakacharla link scheme by Andhra Pradesh. Telangana officials argue the scheme violates key water disputes laws. The meeting will feature Union ministers and seeks a unified response to counter the proposal.
The Telangana government has scheduled a crucial meeting on June 18, aimed at unifying opposition against the contentious Godavari-Banakacharla link scheme proposed by Andhra Pradesh. The meeting will see participation from multiple state representatives, including Union ministers and members from all political parties.
Telangana's Irrigation Minister, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, is set to make a comprehensive presentation in the Secretariat, underlining the alleged violations of the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal Award and the AP Reorganisation Act. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will also attend as the chief guest, symbolizing the state's strong stance against the proposal.
The minister has reached out to MPs from BJP, BRS, and AIMIM, as well as Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy and Union MoS (Home) Bandi Sanjay Kumar, urging them to take a firm stand. The scheme's opposition highlights the ongoing regional water allocation challenges that could impact future inter-state relations.
