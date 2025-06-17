High-Precision Strikes: A New Phase in Russo-Ukrainian Conflict
Russia's defense ministry announced high-precision strikes on military targets in Ukraine's Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia regions. These attacks, involving air, land, and sea-based weapons plus drones, targeted Ukraine's military-industrial complex. Ukrainian authorities reported at least 15 casualties from these overnight strikes in Kyiv and other cities.
- Country:
- Russia
In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict, Russia's defense ministry confirmed executing precision strikes on military targets located in Ukraine's Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia regions. The strikes, which deployed air, land, and sea-based weapons as well as drones, aimed at key facilities within Ukraine's military-industrial complex.
The Russian defense ministry disclosed that the attacks successfully hit their intended targets. These operations form part of an intensified military strategy amid the ongoing hostilities.
Ukrainian authorities reported a grim toll, with at least 15 people killed overnight in various cities, including Kyiv, following these attacks. The situation underscores the escalating tensions and the human cost of the conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Kyiv
- Zaporizhzhia
- strikes
- high-precision
- military
- drone
- missile
- casualties
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes: Officer Killed in Los Angeles Suburb Shooting
Terror Strikes Boulder: Flamethrower Attack at Peace Rally
Terror Strikes Boulder: Flamethrower Attack at Hostage Release Rally
Lot of opportunities in India in commercial, business, military aircraft, eVTOL segments: Embraer CEO Francisco Gomes Neto.
Overnight Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Regions, No Casualties Reported