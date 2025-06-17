High-Precision Strikes: A New Phase in Russo-Ukrainian Conflict

In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict, Russia's defense ministry confirmed executing precision strikes on military targets located in Ukraine's Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia regions. The strikes, which deployed air, land, and sea-based weapons as well as drones, aimed at key facilities within Ukraine's military-industrial complex.

The Russian defense ministry disclosed that the attacks successfully hit their intended targets. These operations form part of an intensified military strategy amid the ongoing hostilities.

Ukrainian authorities reported a grim toll, with at least 15 people killed overnight in various cities, including Kyiv, following these attacks. The situation underscores the escalating tensions and the human cost of the conflict.

