Left Menu

Astrologer's Deceptive Predictions: Digital Spiritual Scams Unveiled

Delhi Police apprehended self-styled astrologer Sumit Bhargav in Jaipur for duping victims by promising to eliminate negative energy through costly spiritual remedies. A 28-year-old IT analyst reported losing Rs 3 lakh to Bhargav's fraudulent schemes. His online scam network targeted emotionally vulnerable individuals by offering bogus astrology-based solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 16:10 IST
Astrologer's Deceptive Predictions: Digital Spiritual Scams Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

A self-styled astrologer, Sumit Bhargav, was arrested by Delhi Police in Jaipur for deceiving victims with fraudulent spiritual remedies, an official stated on Tuesday.

The deception came to light when a 28-year-old IT analyst reported being conned out of approximately Rs 3 lakh. Bhargav, claiming to conduct rituals to resolve personal and professional issues, operated an online network targeting emotionally vulnerable individuals.

Despite hailing from a family of astrologers, Bhargav admitted the rituals were staged to extract money. The police tracked him in Jaipur and frozen his bank accounts used for the scams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025