Astrologer's Deceptive Predictions: Digital Spiritual Scams Unveiled

A self-styled astrologer, Sumit Bhargav, was arrested by Delhi Police in Jaipur for deceiving victims with fraudulent spiritual remedies, an official stated on Tuesday.

The deception came to light when a 28-year-old IT analyst reported being conned out of approximately Rs 3 lakh. Bhargav, claiming to conduct rituals to resolve personal and professional issues, operated an online network targeting emotionally vulnerable individuals.

Despite hailing from a family of astrologers, Bhargav admitted the rituals were staged to extract money. The police tracked him in Jaipur and frozen his bank accounts used for the scams.

(With inputs from agencies.)