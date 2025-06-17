Astrologer's Deceptive Predictions: Digital Spiritual Scams Unveiled
Delhi Police apprehended self-styled astrologer Sumit Bhargav in Jaipur for duping victims by promising to eliminate negative energy through costly spiritual remedies. A 28-year-old IT analyst reported losing Rs 3 lakh to Bhargav's fraudulent schemes. His online scam network targeted emotionally vulnerable individuals by offering bogus astrology-based solutions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 16:10 IST
- Country:
- India
A self-styled astrologer, Sumit Bhargav, was arrested by Delhi Police in Jaipur for deceiving victims with fraudulent spiritual remedies, an official stated on Tuesday.
The deception came to light when a 28-year-old IT analyst reported being conned out of approximately Rs 3 lakh. Bhargav, claiming to conduct rituals to resolve personal and professional issues, operated an online network targeting emotionally vulnerable individuals.
Despite hailing from a family of astrologers, Bhargav admitted the rituals were staged to extract money. The police tracked him in Jaipur and frozen his bank accounts used for the scams.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AI-driven food safety systems slash waste, spot fraud, and prevent iIllness
Sweden faces call to halt international adoptions after inquiry finds abuses, fraud
'Congress inflating digital fraud figures, creating panic among people'
Gurugram firm defrauded of crores of rupees; 9 nabbed from Delhi, Bihar
Swedish inquiry finds abuse and fraud in international adoptions dating back decades