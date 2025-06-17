Indian and French Armies Unite for Joint Military Exercise SHAKTI-VIII in France

In a significant demonstration of growing defence cooperation, a contingent of the Indian Army has departed for France to participate in the 8th edition of the Indo-French Joint Military Exercise SHAKTI. The exercise, held biennially, will be conducted from 18th June to 1st July 2025 at Camp Larzac, La Cavalerie in southern France.

Indian Contingent Details

The Indian Army's contribution to Exercise SHAKTI-VIII consists of 90 personnel, led by a Battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles. Complementing this frontline infantry unit are soldiers from other arms and services, contributing to a diverse and balanced force. Their selection underscores India’s commitment to fielding combat-experienced troops capable of rapid adaptation to international joint military environments.

French Participation

France will also field a 90-strong contingent from its prestigious 13th Foreign Legion Half-Brigade (13e Demi-Brigade de Légion Étrangère – 13e DBLE). This historic unit of the French Foreign Legion has a reputation for resilience and combat readiness, bringing a wealth of operational experience to the joint exercise.

Objectives and Strategic Importance

Exercise SHAKTI is aimed at improving interoperability, fostering operational synergy, and enhancing military-to-military connect between India and France. In its eighth iteration, the exercise will emphasize joint operations in sub-conventional conflict environments, especially those falling under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, which concerns peace enforcement actions.

The troops will train together in semi-urban terrain, with a focus on counter-insurgency operations, cordon and search missions, survival skills, and close-quarters combat. This is particularly relevant to both nations’ experiences in asymmetric warfare environments and ongoing UN peacekeeping responsibilities.

Technology, Tactics, and Training

The agenda also includes exposure to next-generation military technology and modern battlefield equipment, enabling personnel to gain hands-on experience with tools used in contemporary military operations. Both armies will conduct tactical rehearsals, simulate operational scenarios, and share best practices in Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs).

Physical endurance drills, team-building exercises, and command post operations will further test the adaptability and cooperation of the participants. These interactions will enhance coordination during future bilateral or multinational deployments, including peacekeeping and humanitarian operations.

Strengthening Defence Diplomacy

Beyond combat preparedness, SHAKTI-VIII underscores the growing strategic trust and collaboration between India and France. Over the past decade, the two nations have deepened their engagement across defence, space, nuclear, and cyber domains. Exercises like SHAKTI, along with its naval counterpart VARUNA and air exercise GARUDA, play a pivotal role in enhancing the strategic alignment and mutual understanding of both militaries.

The drill is expected to reinforce esprit-de-corps, mutual respect, and professional camaraderie, further cementing the bond between two nations that share common democratic values and a commitment to global peace and stability.

Looking Ahead

As the soldiers of both nations converge on the rugged terrain of Camp Larzac, Exercise SHAKTI-VIII marks yet another milestone in India-France defence cooperation. It showcases a shared vision for a secure and rules-based international order, especially in regions facing hybrid threats and instability.

The results of SHAKTI-VIII will not only benefit the participating forces but will also feed into broader policy and doctrinal exchanges between the Indian Army and French Armed Forces, enriching bilateral military ties and contributing to regional and global security.