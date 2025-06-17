Savitri Thakur Reviews Indore Anganwadi, Highlights 11-Year WCD Progress

In a strong reaffirmation of the Government’s commitment to women and child development, Minister of State for Women and Child Development (WCD), Smt. Savitri Thakur, visited the Anganwadi Centre (AWC) at Sethi Nagar, Indore, Madhya Pradesh, as part of a nationwide outreach and field inspection initiative. The visit aimed to evaluate grassroots implementation of flagship nutrition, health, and empowerment schemes under the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Accompanied by senior officials, ICDS stakeholders, local administration, and a national media delegation, the Minister engaged directly with Anganwadi Workers (AWWs), beneficiaries, and community members, assessing the real-time impact of interventions targeting the first 1,000 days of a child’s life and overall maternal well-being.

Transforming Anganwadis into Modern Child Development Hubs

During the inspection, Smt. Thakur praised the transformation of Anganwadi Centres through modern infrastructure upgrades, digital innovations, and capacity building of frontline workers. She noted that these centres, once viewed as basic nutrition distribution points, are evolving into dynamic centres of early childhood care and development.

Highlighting the integration of the Poshan Tracker, a digital monitoring tool under Poshan 2.0, she observed that technology is ensuring transparency, accountability, and real-time service delivery in the Anganwadi ecosystem.

“These centres are the soul of our grassroots governance. Their strengthening signifies our national resolve to create a malnutrition-free, empowered India, especially for our women and children,” the Minister stated.

Anganwadis as Pillars of Social Justice

Smt. Thakur emphasized that Anganwadi Centres are not merely public health institutions but vital instruments of social equity, bridging gaps in nutrition, education, and protection. She reiterated the Government's commitment to:

Last-mile service delivery of nutrition and immunization

Empowerment of Anganwadi workers through regular training and incentives

Community ownership of early childhood development and nutrition outcomes

A Decade of Transformational Reforms (2014–2025)

The Minister used the occasion to reflect on the multi-dimensional transformation in India’s women and child welfare landscape under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s leadership over the past 11 years. She outlined key policy pillars across nutrition, education, empowerment, and safety:

Nutrition & Maternal Health

Poshan Abhiyaan / Poshan 2.0: Leveraging community-based interventions and real-time data to reduce stunting, underweight, and anaemia.

PM Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY): Providing financial support to pregnant and lactating women for rest and nutrition.

Mission Indradhanush: Ensuring comprehensive child and maternal immunization.

Anaemia Mukt Bharat: Nationwide iron-folic acid supplementation and deworming drives.

Education & Economic Empowerment

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP): Reversing skewed child sex ratios and promoting girls’ education and rights.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: Promoting long-term savings and financial inclusion for girl children.

Skill India Mission & Digital Saksharta Abhiyaan (DISHA): Empowering women with digital literacy and vocational skills.

Ujjwala Yojana: Free LPG connections to 5 crore+ women, reducing household drudgery.

PM Awas Yojana: Ensuring property ownership for women, promoting economic security.

Safety, Rights & Redressal

One Stop Centres (Sakhi): Providing integrated support services to women survivors of violence.

Women Helpline (181) and Childline (1098): Emergency assistance and protection mechanisms.

SHe-Box: An online platform for workplace sexual harassment complaints.

Triple Talaq Law (2019): Ending instant divorce practices among Muslim women.

POCSO Act and Juvenile Justice Act: Reinforcing the safety net for children and adolescent girls.

Financial Inclusion & Entrepreneurship

Jan Dhan Yojana: Zero-balance bank accounts empowering over 23 crore women with direct benefits.

Stand Up India and MUDRA Yojana: Fueling women-led micro and small enterprises.

Empowering Nari Shakti for New India

Smt. Thakur described the past decade as a “period of empowerment”, where Nari Shakti (women’s strength) has become central to India’s social and economic transformation. From safe childbirth to legal protection, from property rights to business ownership, the focus has been on systemic enablers rather than symbolic measures.

“Under PM Modi ji’s leadership, we are creating a New India — one where every woman and child is safe, empowered, and future-ready,” she said.

Local Voices, National Resolve

Community members and Anganwadi workers expressed appreciation for the Poshan Tracker, improved facilities, and increased awareness about maternal-child health and rights. Beneficiaries shared personal stories of nutritional recovery, school enrollment, and financial independence.

The Minister assured them that these stories validate the policy choices and will inform future improvements, ensuring that every Anganwadi becomes a symbol of hope, resilience, and national pride.

In Attendance

The field visit was joined by:

WCD Ministry officials

ICDS project leaders

District administration

Health and nutrition experts

Media representatives documenting success stories

The outreach concluded with a pledge to strengthen frontline delivery, improve community engagement, and promote multi-stakeholder collaboration.