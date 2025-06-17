Trump Teases Extended Deadline for TikTok Divestment

President Donald Trump hinted on Tuesday at the possibility of prolonging the deadline for the divestment of TikTok's Chinese ownership. The popular video-sharing app, subject to scrutiny over security concerns, could see its deadline extended for a third time.

In April, Trump instituted a 75-day order to allow TikTok's continued operation in the United States. This was amidst stalled negotiations for the app to be sold to American investors.

Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump remarked, 'Probably yeah, yeah,' when questioned about a potential extension, adding that approval from China might be necessary but likely attainable, noting, 'I think President Xi will ultimately approve it.'

(With inputs from agencies.)