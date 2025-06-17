Trump Teases Extended Deadline for TikTok Divestment
President Trump hints at possibly extending the deadline for TikTok's Chinese owner to divest the app to American owners. This comes after the order signed in April to keep TikTok operational for 75 more days, and the deadline has already been extended twice.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump hinted on Tuesday at the possibility of prolonging the deadline for the divestment of TikTok's Chinese ownership. The popular video-sharing app, subject to scrutiny over security concerns, could see its deadline extended for a third time.
In April, Trump instituted a 75-day order to allow TikTok's continued operation in the United States. This was amidst stalled negotiations for the app to be sold to American investors.
Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump remarked, 'Probably yeah, yeah,' when questioned about a potential extension, adding that approval from China might be necessary but likely attainable, noting, 'I think President Xi will ultimately approve it.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- TikTok
- divestment
- Chinese
- video-sharing
- social media
- deadline
- ownership
- President Xi
- American
ALSO READ
Social Media Misuse: Man Arrested for Posting Obscene Images
Teenage social media influencer shot dead in Pakistan
Arrest in Palamu: Social Media Video with Illegal Firearm Leads to Swift Action
Brazil Pushes for Social Media Regulation Amid Supreme Court Debate
Taiwan-U.S. Tariff Talks in Focus Amid Deadline Pressure