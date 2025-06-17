Government Plans Revamp with New Explosives Legislation

The government is taking steps to replace the antiquated Explosives Act of 1884 with a modern piece of legislation tailored to current industry demands. This decision follows observations that the current law, rooted in British tradition, does not adequately cater to the evolving needs of the explosive sector.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has opened a window for public discourse, inviting comments from citizens, industry bodies, and other relevant parties before the July 17 deadline. This initiative aims to incorporate diverse inputs into the proposed legislative changes.

The proposed Explosives Bill, 2025, introduces several significant amendments, including seven new definitions and the establishment of provisions for third-party inspection agencies. These adjustments aim to streamline regulatory processes and enhance safety standards across the explosive industry.

