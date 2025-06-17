Government Plans Revamp with New Explosives Legislation
The government has proposed replacing the outdated Explosives Act of 1884. A new law aims to address modern industry needs, as the existing legislation follows an old British model. Public and industry feedback is sought, with changes including new definitions and third-party inspection agency provisions.
- Country:
- India
The government is taking steps to replace the antiquated Explosives Act of 1884 with a modern piece of legislation tailored to current industry demands. This decision follows observations that the current law, rooted in British tradition, does not adequately cater to the evolving needs of the explosive sector.
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has opened a window for public discourse, inviting comments from citizens, industry bodies, and other relevant parties before the July 17 deadline. This initiative aims to incorporate diverse inputs into the proposed legislative changes.
The proposed Explosives Bill, 2025, introduces several significant amendments, including seven new definitions and the establishment of provisions for third-party inspection agencies. These adjustments aim to streamline regulatory processes and enhance safety standards across the explosive industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Old robots, new life: AI-powered cobots advance Industry 5.0 goals
Celebrating 20th Anniversary and Connecting with the Automotive Industry—Registration Open for AMTS 2025 (July 9 to 11, 2025)
Global Health Industry Expansions and Innovations
Global Auto Anxiety: China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Spark Industry Concerns
Caught in the Currents: The Perils of the Maritime Shipping Industry