Mandatory Water Bill for Property Registration: A Game Changer for Delhi's Water Infrastructure

The Delhi government is exploring the inclusion of water bills as a mandatory document for property registration to expand water and sewer networks, curb revenue leakage, and regularize connections. The proposal aims to improve infrastructure and enhance property transaction transparency by addressing unregistered and illegal water usage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 19:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move, the Delhi government is exploring the incorporation of water bills as a compulsory document for property registration, a decision officials revealed on Tuesday.

Guided by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), this initiative seeks to widen the ambit of the water and sewer network, while tackling revenue losses from unregistered and illegal connections.

Officials believe this step parallels the introduction of electricity bills in property documentation, promising improved network utilization, reduced waste leakage, and enhanced transparency in real estate transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

