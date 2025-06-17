Court Upholds Judicial Independence in Real Estate Case

In a move that underscores the independence of the judiciary, a Delhi court has emphasized that it cannot act as an agent or mouthpiece for the police. This came as the court set aside an order that charged Krrish Realtech Pvt Ltd with criminal conspiracy and cheating.

Addressing the revision plea, Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Singh highlighted that the court must independently scrutinize chargesheets and not adopt the investigating officer's opinions verbatim. This ruling came after analyzing the Delhi Police's chargesheet against the realtor, which cited criminal conspiracy, cheating, and breach of trust.

Although the charges of cheating and conspiracy were annulled, the court instructed the lower court to pursue charges of criminal breach of trust against the realtor, indicating a potential malpractice within contractual obligations. The judgment underscores the judicial commitment to unbiased adjudication, ensuring allegations are scrutinized rigorously.

