Left Menu

Court Upholds Judicial Independence in Real Estate Case

A Delhi court emphasized its independence from police influence, setting aside charges of cheating and conspiracy against Krrish Realtech Pvt Ltd. The court found no initial intent of deception in the delayed real estate project. The magisterial court is instructed to reconsider charges of breach of trust and conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 20:03 IST
Court Upholds Judicial Independence in Real Estate Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move that underscores the independence of the judiciary, a Delhi court has emphasized that it cannot act as an agent or mouthpiece for the police. This came as the court set aside an order that charged Krrish Realtech Pvt Ltd with criminal conspiracy and cheating.

Addressing the revision plea, Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Singh highlighted that the court must independently scrutinize chargesheets and not adopt the investigating officer's opinions verbatim. This ruling came after analyzing the Delhi Police's chargesheet against the realtor, which cited criminal conspiracy, cheating, and breach of trust.

Although the charges of cheating and conspiracy were annulled, the court instructed the lower court to pursue charges of criminal breach of trust against the realtor, indicating a potential malpractice within contractual obligations. The judgment underscores the judicial commitment to unbiased adjudication, ensuring allegations are scrutinized rigorously.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025