Bihar Constable Survives Self-Inflicted AK-47 Shot
A 26-year-old Bihar Police constable, Amlesh Kumar, survived a gunshot wound inflicted by his own AK-47 while on duty in Kaimur district. The incident's cause is under investigation. Kumar was treated at a government hospital and referred to Varanasi for further care. Police have seized his firearm and phone.
- Country:
- India
A Bihar Police constable has survived a self-inflicted gunshot wound from his AK-47, police confirmed on Tuesday. The incident, involving 26-year-old Amlesh Kumar, occurred in the Kaimur district while he was on duty, according to Superintendent of Police Harimohan Shukla.
The officer elaborated that Kumar was initially admitted to a government hospital but has since been transferred to Varanasi for advanced medical treatment. His condition is reportedly stable, although the motive behind the incident is still under investigation.
Kumar's firearm and mobile phone have been seized, as authorities continue to explore the circumstances that led to this surprising turn of events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trial Set for Officer in French Teen's Fatal Shooting
Gaza Aid Site Shootings: Tragedy Amid Humanitarian Crisis
Coco Gauff Survives Error-Filled Battle to Reach French Open Semi-Finals
Tragic Shooting Sparks Protest in Hardoi: 70-Year-Old Woman Killed
SLI: Pioneering India's Shooting Sports Landscape