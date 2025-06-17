Bihar Constable Survives Self-Inflicted AK-47 Shot

A Bihar Police constable has survived a self-inflicted gunshot wound from his AK-47, police confirmed on Tuesday. The incident, involving 26-year-old Amlesh Kumar, occurred in the Kaimur district while he was on duty, according to Superintendent of Police Harimohan Shukla.

The officer elaborated that Kumar was initially admitted to a government hospital but has since been transferred to Varanasi for advanced medical treatment. His condition is reportedly stable, although the motive behind the incident is still under investigation.

Kumar's firearm and mobile phone have been seized, as authorities continue to explore the circumstances that led to this surprising turn of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)