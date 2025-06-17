Nepal Mobilizes for Safe Evacuation of Nationals Amid Israel-Iran Tensions
Nepal has developed a detailed plan to ensure the safety and potential evacuation of its nationals from Israel and Iran amidst escalating tensions. The strategy involves mobilizing resources, facilitating diplomatic communication, and providing mental health support for its estimated 5,500 laborers in the region.
- Country:
- Nepal
In response to the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, Nepal has crafted a detailed plan to protect and, if necessary, evacuate its nationals from the region, government officials announced on Tuesday. The initiative aims to ensure the safety of approximately 5,500 Nepali workers in Israel and around a dozen in Iran.
Chaired by Krishna Hari Pushkar, Secretary at the Ministry of Labour and Employment, an emergency meeting led to the plan's finalization. Representatives from several ministries and parliamentary committees attended the meeting, underscoring the government's commitment to safeguarding its citizens abroad.
In efforts to enhance diplomatic outreach, Nepal will formally request assistance from India and China in evacuation efforts. A travel advisory discouraging non-essential travel to the Middle East will also be issued, and recruitment agencies have been asked to temporarily halt the deployment of workers to high-risk areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nepal
- Israel
- Iran
- evacuation
- Middle East
- conflict
- safety
- diplomacy
- labourers
- government
ALSO READ
World Bank Warns of Deepening Economic Crisis in Yemen Amid Conflict and Division
Indian Businesses Win Prestigious British Safety Council International Safety Awards
IAEA Completes First Safety Review of El Salvador’s Nuclear Power Plant Plans
Power Struggle: Ukraine's Energy Recovery Amid Conflict
Zelenskiy Revamps Military Leadership Amid Russian Conflict