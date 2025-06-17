Left Menu

Nepal Mobilizes for Safe Evacuation of Nationals Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

Nepal has developed a detailed plan to ensure the safety and potential evacuation of its nationals from Israel and Iran amidst escalating tensions. The strategy involves mobilizing resources, facilitating diplomatic communication, and providing mental health support for its estimated 5,500 laborers in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 17-06-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 21:40 IST
Nepal Mobilizes for Safe Evacuation of Nationals Amid Israel-Iran Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In response to the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, Nepal has crafted a detailed plan to protect and, if necessary, evacuate its nationals from the region, government officials announced on Tuesday. The initiative aims to ensure the safety of approximately 5,500 Nepali workers in Israel and around a dozen in Iran.

Chaired by Krishna Hari Pushkar, Secretary at the Ministry of Labour and Employment, an emergency meeting led to the plan's finalization. Representatives from several ministries and parliamentary committees attended the meeting, underscoring the government's commitment to safeguarding its citizens abroad.

In efforts to enhance diplomatic outreach, Nepal will formally request assistance from India and China in evacuation efforts. A travel advisory discouraging non-essential travel to the Middle East will also be issued, and recruitment agencies have been asked to temporarily halt the deployment of workers to high-risk areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025