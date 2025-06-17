Nepal Mobilizes for Safe Evacuation of Nationals Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

In response to the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, Nepal has crafted a detailed plan to protect and, if necessary, evacuate its nationals from the region, government officials announced on Tuesday. The initiative aims to ensure the safety of approximately 5,500 Nepali workers in Israel and around a dozen in Iran.

Chaired by Krishna Hari Pushkar, Secretary at the Ministry of Labour and Employment, an emergency meeting led to the plan's finalization. Representatives from several ministries and parliamentary committees attended the meeting, underscoring the government's commitment to safeguarding its citizens abroad.

In efforts to enhance diplomatic outreach, Nepal will formally request assistance from India and China in evacuation efforts. A travel advisory discouraging non-essential travel to the Middle East will also be issued, and recruitment agencies have been asked to temporarily halt the deployment of workers to high-risk areas.

