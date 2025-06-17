Left Menu

U.S. Reinforces Air Power in Middle East Amidst Rising Tensions

The U.S. is increasing its military presence in the Middle East by deploying more fighter planes, such as F-16, F-22, and F-35 jets, amidst ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. The deployment aims to strengthen defensive capabilities against drones and projectiles, according to U.S. officials.

The U.S. military is escalating its presence in the Middle East by deploying additional fighter aircraft amid ongoing warfare between Israel and Iran.

According to U.S. officials, the reinforcements include advanced F-16, F-22, and F-35 jets, underscoring the U.S.'s commitment to bolstering security in the region.

The deployment is intended primarily for defensive purposes, specifically targeting threats from drones and projectiles, as emphasized by two Pentagon officials.

