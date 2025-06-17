Security Overhaul for Amarnath Yatra: A Tactical Overview

The Union Home Secretary, Govind Mohan, spearheaded a comprehensive review of security arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath yatra, scheduled to begin on July 3, officials confirmed. Joined by Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Kumar Deka and senior officers from the Army, BSF, CRPF, and other agencies, the meeting stressed on ensuring a seamless pilgrimage.

Key security measures include the use of facial recognition technology, CCTV surveillance, and RFID tags for pilgrims. The routes have been declared a no-fly zone to prevent unauthorized flights, UAVs, or drones from July 1 to August 10, underscoring the vigilance executed this year.

The initiative is in response to prior terrorist threats, particularly after the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in 26 tourist fatalities. The Home Secretary urged heightened alertness and seamless coordination among security agencies to sustain a safe passage for all pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)