Security Overhaul for Amarnath Yatra: A Tactical Overview

Security arrangements for the Amarnath yatra were reviewed by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan. Various measures, including no-fly zones and multi-layer security, have been implemented in response to past terror attacks. The meeting was attended by top officials from the Army, BSF, CRPF, and other security agencies.

Srinagar | Updated: 17-06-2025 21:49 IST
  • India

The Union Home Secretary, Govind Mohan, spearheaded a comprehensive review of security arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath yatra, scheduled to begin on July 3, officials confirmed. Joined by Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Kumar Deka and senior officers from the Army, BSF, CRPF, and other agencies, the meeting stressed on ensuring a seamless pilgrimage.

Key security measures include the use of facial recognition technology, CCTV surveillance, and RFID tags for pilgrims. The routes have been declared a no-fly zone to prevent unauthorized flights, UAVs, or drones from July 1 to August 10, underscoring the vigilance executed this year.

The initiative is in response to prior terrorist threats, particularly after the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in 26 tourist fatalities. The Home Secretary urged heightened alertness and seamless coordination among security agencies to sustain a safe passage for all pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

