Tragic Incident: Nepalese Driver Found Dead in Shimla

A shocking incident has been reported in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, where a Nepalese national named Ganga Ram was discovered hanging from a tree. The police have classified this as a potential case of suicide.

Ganga Ram, employed as a driver, resided in the Summerhill area, cohabiting with a local resident. Authorities were alerted by locals who found the body and subsequently informed the police.

Upon receiving the report, a team from Boileauganj police station arrived at the scene, transporting the body to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) for a post-mortem examination. SP Shimla Gaurav Singh acknowledged the incident, stating that a detailed investigation is in progress under the relevant legal framework.

