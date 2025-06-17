Tragic Incident: Nepalese Driver Found Dead in Shimla
A Nepalese national named Ganga Ram was found dead, hanging from a tree in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. He worked as a driver and lived with a local resident in the Summerhill area. Local authorities are investigating the case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.
A shocking incident has been reported in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, where a Nepalese national named Ganga Ram was discovered hanging from a tree. The police have classified this as a potential case of suicide.
Ganga Ram, employed as a driver, resided in the Summerhill area, cohabiting with a local resident. Authorities were alerted by locals who found the body and subsequently informed the police.
Upon receiving the report, a team from Boileauganj police station arrived at the scene, transporting the body to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) for a post-mortem examination. SP Shimla Gaurav Singh acknowledged the incident, stating that a detailed investigation is in progress under the relevant legal framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
