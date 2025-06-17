Music Mogul Sean Combs on Trial for Federal Sex Trafficking

The prospect of music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs testifying at his federal sex trafficking trial has diminished, with his lawyer forecasting a defense presentation that could span just two days. A federal judge announced that the jury may begin deliberations as soon as next week.

Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo hinted at the brevity of the defense case, responding to Judge Arun Subramanian's inquiry about its duration. Agnifilo suggested it could be less than two days but no more than five. If Combs were to testify, it might extend over a week. Already, testimonies from two of his ex-girlfriends have occupied much of the trial's six-week span.

Combs, aged 55, denies the sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges. Since his September arrest at a Manhattan hotel, he has remained incarcerated in a Brooklyn federal facility. Prosecutors, led by Assistant US Attorney Maurene Comey, are expected to conclude their case by the end of the week. Tensions rose after a sealed court session leak, prompting the judge to issue a stern warning regarding future courtroom confidentiality.

