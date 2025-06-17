Pakistan Recalls Diplomatic Families Amid Rising Tensions with Iran
Pakistan has withdrawn families of its diplomats and some non-essential staff from Iran due to regional tensions following Israeli attacks. Despite the withdrawal, the Pakistani Embassy in Tehran and its Consulates remain operational. Over 1,200 Pakistani citizens, including students and pilgrims, have been repatriated.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan has taken precautionary measures by recalling the families of its diplomats and some non-essential staff from Iran in light of escalating tensions in the region, an official reported Tuesday.
''Employees deemed non-essential have been directed to return home with their families,'' confirmed the Foreign Ministry official, assuring that logistical arrangements are in place to ensure their safe return.
Nonetheless, the Pakistani Embassy in Tehran and its consulates will continue their operations. This comes after Israel's mid-June attacks on Iran, which resulted in significant military casualties. The recent repatriation efforts have seen 1,200 Pakistanis, including a significant number of students and pilgrims, safely returned to their homeland.
(With inputs from agencies.)
