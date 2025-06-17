BJP MLA's Nephew Arrested in Amethi Gang-rape Case

Three men, including the nephew of BJP MLA Suresh Pasi, were apprehended and detained on Tuesday over allegations of kidnapping and gang-raping a minor in Amethi district, according to local police reports.

The arrested individuals - Ravi Kumar, the MLA's nephew, along with Babadin and Rambachan - have been charged with gang-rape, including violations under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The mother of the 16-year-old survivor reported that her daughter was allegedly abducted by the three men from their village on June 7, leading to the registration of an FIR at Mohanganj police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)