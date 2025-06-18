Left Menu

G7 Summit Sparks Optimism Over U.S. Sanctions on Russia

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed cautious optimism after the G7 summit, expecting the U.S. to impose further sanctions on Russia. The European Union already has a robust plan in place, and discussions with the U.S. aimed at coordinating additional measures are underway, he announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 00:44 IST
G7 Summit Sparks Optimism Over U.S. Sanctions on Russia

At the recent Group of Seven (G7) summit in Canada, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz voiced cautious optimism about potential new sanctions on Russia from the United States. He revealed that the European Union already has a comprehensive sanctions package prepared.

Merz mentioned discussions held with the American delegation focusing on further possible sanctions against Russia. As he departed the summit, he maintained hopeful that the U.S. would reach a decision soon.

The G7 meeting served as a platform for key international players to align their strategies toward Russia, amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025