G7 Summit Sparks Optimism Over U.S. Sanctions on Russia

At the recent Group of Seven (G7) summit in Canada, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz voiced cautious optimism about potential new sanctions on Russia from the United States. He revealed that the European Union already has a comprehensive sanctions package prepared.

Merz mentioned discussions held with the American delegation focusing on further possible sanctions against Russia. As he departed the summit, he maintained hopeful that the U.S. would reach a decision soon.

The G7 meeting served as a platform for key international players to align their strategies toward Russia, amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)