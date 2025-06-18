Court Weighs Trump's Authority in National Guard Deployment Dispute

A federal appeals court in San Francisco is set to hear arguments over whether the Trump administration should return control of National Guard troops to California. The deployment followed protests in Los Angeles against immigration raids.

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily paused a lower court's order for President Trump to return control to California. The state filed a lawsuit, claiming the deployment was illegal. The panel will hear arguments via video, following US District Judge Charles Breyer's ruling that the move exceeded Trump's authority.

Judge Breyer, a Clinton appointee, ruled Trump's actions didn't meet the criteria of Title 10, as the Los Angeles protests didn't constitute a rebellion. Governor Newsom accused Trump of inflaming tensions, breaching state sovereignty, and wasting resources, insisting that federal control of California's National Guard is both illegal and immoral.

(With inputs from agencies.)