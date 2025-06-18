Left Menu

Court Weighs Trump's Authority in National Guard Deployment Dispute

A federal appeals court in San Francisco is set to decide if the Trump administration must return control of National Guard troops to California after deployment following immigration protest unrest in Los Angeles. The case was prompted by Gov. Gavin Newsom's lawsuit asserting the deployment breached state sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 18-06-2025 02:13 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 02:13 IST
Court Weighs Trump's Authority in National Guard Deployment Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal appeals court in San Francisco is set to hear arguments over whether the Trump administration should return control of National Guard troops to California. The deployment followed protests in Los Angeles against immigration raids.

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily paused a lower court's order for President Trump to return control to California. The state filed a lawsuit, claiming the deployment was illegal. The panel will hear arguments via video, following US District Judge Charles Breyer's ruling that the move exceeded Trump's authority.

Judge Breyer, a Clinton appointee, ruled Trump's actions didn't meet the criteria of Title 10, as the Los Angeles protests didn't constitute a rebellion. Governor Newsom accused Trump of inflaming tensions, breaching state sovereignty, and wasting resources, insisting that federal control of California's National Guard is both illegal and immoral.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025