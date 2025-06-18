Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem Hospitalized in DC

In an unexpected turn of events, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Washington, DC, on Tuesday. Despite the alarming news, Noem remains conscious and has spoken with her security team.

Both CNN and CBS News have confirmed the incident, with CBS reporting that the Secretary is 'OK'. While the specifics around the hospitalization remain unclear, sources indicate she is in stable condition.

The Department of Homeland Security has yet to release an official statement regarding Secretary Noem's condition or the circumstances leading up to her hospitalization.