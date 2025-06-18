Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem Hospitalized in DC
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was hospitalized in Washington, DC, on Tuesday. She has been reported as conscious and communicating with her security detail. Both CNN and CBS News have covered the incident, while the Department of Homeland Security has not yet responded for comments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 03:21 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 03:21 IST
In an unexpected turn of events, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Washington, DC, on Tuesday. Despite the alarming news, Noem remains conscious and has spoken with her security team.
Both CNN and CBS News have confirmed the incident, with CBS reporting that the Secretary is 'OK'. While the specifics around the hospitalization remain unclear, sources indicate she is in stable condition.
The Department of Homeland Security has yet to release an official statement regarding Secretary Noem's condition or the circumstances leading up to her hospitalization.
