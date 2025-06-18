Tragic Massacre Amidst Aid Distribution in Gaza

In a tragic turn of events, at least 51 Palestinians were killed and over 200 wounded in the Gaza Strip. This occurred while civilians awaited the entry of U.N. and commercial trucks carrying much-needed food supplies, sources from Gaza's Health Ministry and a local hospital confirmed.

Eyewitness accounts reported to The Associated Press indicate Israeli forces executed an airstrike on a nearby residence and subsequently fired at the congregation in Khan Younis. The Israeli military admitted to observing a gathering near a stalled aid truck in the area and acknowledged 'several casualties' as shots were discharged into the approaching crowd, warranting an investigation.

Despite the rollout of a new U.S.-Israeli aid delivery network, these operations have faced turbulence, marred by violence and controversial incidents. The UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs confirmed fatalities among people awaiting food rations from UN convoys. Communications in central and southern Gaza were disrupted as reported by the Palestinian telecom regulator after Israeli strikes severed internet and fixed-line services.